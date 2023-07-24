22 year old shot and killed in Chester, Police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester city police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting from the weekend.

Chester Police posted on its Facebook page Sunday morning that officers were on scene of a shooting at the 120th block of Saluda Street. SLED was also in route to the scene.

The Chester County coroner says 22 year old Darion Jones of Chester died as a result of the shooting.

Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton is asking the public to remain respectful of the family and allow law enforcement professionals to conduct their investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asking to call the Chester Police Department.