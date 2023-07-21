Want to make your mark in Lancaster? Volunteers needed to spread a special message

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In Friday’s Digital Dashboard volunteers are needed to mark storm drains in Lancaster County.

Those Volunteers will put round medallions on each drain as a reminder that rain should be the only thing entering storm drains. They read, “No Dumping – Drains to Creek.”

Leaders say the Stormwater program is a perfect service project for Scouts, environmental clubs, sports teams, and more.

To take part call (803) 286-3607 or email eevans@lancastersc.net.

More information is below about the program from Lancaster officials:

The Stormwater program is a perfect service project for Scouts, environmental clubs, sports teams, or even anyone looking to get some steps in.

Volunteers can choose the date and location of their project, and Lancaster County Stormwater will provide the supplies and safety vests.

It is best to choose a location that is pedestrian-friendly and in a residential area. Adult supervision will be required for participants under 18.

Once a project is completed, any unused materials should be returned to the Stormwater office in Indian Land.

This outing can be self-guided, or Stormwater staff can join in.

Members of the Lancaster County Stormwater team want to impress one important message to residents through this initiative, “Only Rain Goes Down the Storm Drain.” In Interim Stormwater Director Terrence Barr’s opinion, it is a common misconception that stormwater is treated at water treatment plants before emptying into our local waterways.

“Rainwater that enters a storm drain does not get treated,” Barr said. “It flows directly into our local creeks, streams, lakes, and rivers, taking with it whatever it happens to meet along the journey.”