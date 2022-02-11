York Tech Adding Pre-Police Academy Training to Criminal Justice Program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Tech is expanding its Criminal Justice Program with the addition of a Pre-Police Academy Training Certificate.

The new program, a partnership between South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and the South Carolina Technical College System, will give those students interested in law enforcement a chance to see briefly what it’s all about.

The new certificate consists of four courses where upon completion students will receive a certificate and hopefully gain employment with a South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency where they will receive additional training.

The new program is eligible for the Workforce Scholarships for the Future meaning York Technical College students can gain this certificate at no cost.

Courses begin March 14th.