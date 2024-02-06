Search continues for man who reportedly jumped into Catawba River

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Emergency management officials for Lancaster County say they are out again Tuesday morning searching for a man who reportedly jumped off a bridge into the Catawba River early Monday evening.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 5:30 PM Monday evening a man drove onto the bridge over the Catawba River near the Highway 5/Rock Hill Highway in a white van from the York County side, abandoned the van and then jumped.

Personnel from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the York County Sheriff’s Office, and Lancaster County Fire-Rescue including its Swift Water Rescue Team were on scene and actively searching for the man until 12:30 AM. K-9 and drone units from both sheriff’s offices also participated in the search.

Darren Player with Lancaster County Emergency Management says teams are back out this morning in a secure location searching. The bridge is no longer closed and a diver with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources plans to help in the search today.

This story will be updated as CN2 learns more information.