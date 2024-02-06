Rock Hill looking for volunteers for upcoming BMX World Championships

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are just three months away from the return of the UCI BMX Racing World Championships coming right here to Rock Hill.

The event, which brought in a 20 million dollar economic impact in 2017 is set to take center stage May 12th through May 18th, bringing in thousands of riders and spectators from around the world.

With so much action, City of Rock Hill leaders say they need volunteers to help welcome in visitors.

There are many opportunities to volunteer, to learn more, visit https://www.2024bmxworlds.com/interest-form/

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil talks with local BMX rider, Zach Vonce. He shares how the sport is now a big part of his family!

Renee also speaks with Mark Sexton, Operations Supervisor who speaks more about volunteering.

The 2024 BMX Worlds is set for May 12th – May 18th, with an Opening Festival taking place at Fountain Park Friday, May 10th at 6 PM.