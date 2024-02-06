CN2 Newscast – Hotel coming to York, Rock Hill preps for BMX World Championships & Yellow Jackets wrestling to Upper State Finals

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York works to bring a hotel to its Downtown area. One local boutique owner believes this will bring more business to the City.

Also, The Rock Hill prepares to hosts the upcoming BMX World Championships, but officials say they are still in need of volunteers to help with the event.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder has an update on post season wrestling for the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets, who are headed to the Upper State Finals.

See all these stories and more in the latest CN2 Newscast.

Previous articleFort Mill School Bus Driver crashes into tree during medical emergency
Next articleSearch continues for man who reportedly jumped into Catawba River

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR