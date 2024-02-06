Fort Mill School Bus Driver crashes into tree during medical emergency

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Tuesday, February 6th, a Fort Mill School Bus Driver experienced a medical emergency resulting in the driver crashing the bus into a tree, according to Fort Mill School District officials.

No students were on the bus during the crash.

According to the Fort Mill School District, prior to the driver beginning its high school bus route along A.O. Jones Blvd, the bus driver experienced a medical emergency.

The driver radioed dispatch to report the issue, but unfortunately, their condition deteriorated, leading to a collision with a tree as they attempted to pull the bus over.

Dispatch contacted first responders and EMS transported the driver to the hospital. The district dispatched a replacement bus to ensure the safe transport of the students on the impacted bus route.

In a statement released to parents the Fort Mill School District said, “Our thoughts and support are with our driver as they receive the care they need, and we hope for a swift recovery. If this incident has caused any concerns for your student please have them reach out to a school administrator or counselor for assistance. We also would like to thank the members of the community that aided the driver prior to the arrival of EMS.”