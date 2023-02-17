Fire displaces Tega Cay family of 4, 2 pets rescued, 2 perish

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – They not only lost most of their home in a house fire.

They are mourning the death of two of their beloved pets, celebrating the recovery of one and praying that another will make it.

CN2 was shooting our Pets of the Week segment at the Humane Society when the Tega Cay Fire Department called us.

They knew we were there with our weekly segment and asked for help in finding a veterinarian for emergency care for a cat and a dog that were suffering from smoke inhalation.

The dog, a basset name Lezzie, had been revived but was still on oxygen and the cat, Pepper, was barely breathing.

Tega Cay Police ran emergency lights to Carolina Place Animal Hospital on Regent Parkway who’d agreed to take the pets in.

After evaluating and stabilizing the animals, the family took their dog and cat to the emergency vet in Charlotte where they received care in the hyperbaric chambers.

Meanwhile the Woods family will be staying with neighbors just down the road from their home on Spinnaker Lane.

Mom Catherine says a cause is still not known but they do know that thanks to smoke detectors they were alerted to the fire. She is grateful her elementary age boys and her husband are doing ok but the emotions are a lot.

Catherine said, “It’s been extremely overwhelming but we have been so appreciative of all the love and support, it’s hard thinking about the animals that we have lost but the fire department did such an amazing job trying to save them all. Two didn’t make it but one is already back home and another is still fighting so it gives us hope.”

A Go-Fund-Me was set up within 24 hours of Monday’s fire and has already raised more than $8,000.

Catherine said that if someone doesn’t want to donate to the GoFundMe, please make a donation in honor of their Izzie and Beans who perished to the York County Humane Society.

The family expects to be out of their home between 9 to 12 months.

Click here for GoFundMe Woods Family Disaster Relief