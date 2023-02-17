Tender Hearts Ministries seeking donations for Cinderella’s Closet event

Tender Hearts Ministries holding it’s annual Cinderella’s Closet event where Young Girls in Western York County will be ready to dress to impress as they get ready for prom.

This is the third year that they have held the event, and it’s a chance for each girl who walks through Tender Hearts doors to feel special.

During the event girls will receive a Prom Dresses, Shoes, different accessories, and their own personal volunteer advisor who will give them tips when it comes to styling themselves for their prom.

All their dresses are donated and leaders with Tender Hearts say some of the girls they have helped in the past are coming back to donate.

The event will be held this Saturday, February 18th from 10AM to 1PM. It is First Come First served as supplies are limited.

They are still looking for donations like purses, shoes, jewelry, so if you have some they ask that you bring them by their location at 145 Blackburn Street in York.