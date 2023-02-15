CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Heather and Caviar

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grabs your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.

Heather is a one-year-old lab mix stray and would love an active family to hike, run, walk, etc… She is a sweet girl. and is good with people, kids and other dogs.

• She is tested, micro chipped, vaccinated and spayed.

• Heather is waiting patiently. We are confident she will relax into an amazing family member to the right folks.

Caviar is a handsome tabby girl, around the age of 4, who was abandoned at our rescue with another feline (who has already found her TRUE FUREVER)… now it’s Caviar’s turn! Caviar is good with kids, other cats and dogs too! • He is neutered, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested.

If you are interested in one of these babies please bring all members of the family, that live in the household, to the appointment.

• REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.

• Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.

Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.

Humane Society Rescue Needs:

Laundry Detergent Healthy Weight Dog Food Big & Small Dog Treats



