Overseas package containing 6 1/2 Lbs of cocaine seized

Seizure of Six and a Half Pounds of Cocaine

Agents from multiple agencies seized 6.645 pounds of suspected Cocaine after a controlled delivery of the substance to the house at 407 West Richland Street, Kershaw, Monday, February 13, 2023.

Agents of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force received information that a parcel containing the Cocaine was being shipped from a location outside the continental United States to the Kershaw address. The agents worked with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the United States Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The parcel was intercepted and tested. It contained two large bricks of compressed powder. A controlled delivery of the parcel addressed to Quanisha Lashay Manago, age 28, at 407 West Richland Street was made Monday afternoon. Agents of the various agencies surveilled the delivery, and members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) were on standby in the area. Manago and another adult female were present when the parcel was delivered. Manago took possession of the parcel from the undercover delivery agent in the yard of the house, put it into the back seat of a 2012 Ford Focus in the yard, and started to get behind the wheel of the car. The other adult female was in the front passenger seat of the car. Agents moved in, and both were detained without incident.

A subsequent search of the house produced a small amount of suspected Marijuana. Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana were served on her at the Lancaster County Detention Center. She appeared before a magistrate Tuesday morning, and bond was denied. Her photograph and photographs of the suspected Cocaine are attached.

The other adult female was not charged with any crime and was released.

“This operation illustrates how effective information sharing and cooperation among law enforcement agencies is,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Within a few short days, the information was received, an operations plan was created, and the operation was carried out flawlessly with the participation of lots of officers from multiple agencies. The weight of this Cocaine was 3,014 grams, and Cocaine sells for about $60.00 a gram, making the street value of this parcel over $180,000.00. This was a lot of Cocaine, and thanks to all who participated it will never hit the street. The case is not over, and law enforcement continues to investigate both ends of this shipment.”

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.