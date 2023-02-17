Firefighters celebrated at Promotions and Ribbons Ceremony

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty commemorating promotions and the hiring of new fire personnel at their annual Promotion and Ribbons Ceremony.

Speaking to a crowd of city employees, along with, family and friends of firefighters.

Chief Hasty presented Lifesaving awards to 6 firefighters who used extraordinary measures to save a life in two incidences in 2022.

Hasty also swore in one firefighter who completed the required skill sets certifications to earn the fire badge.

And introduced the departments’ newest firefighters.

New Tega Cay Firefighter Ryan Taylor said, “I have been preparing to a full time position in the fire service ever since i first joined. its been my life long goal to do this as a care”

Hasty says the the ribbon recognition program recognizes significant events, certifications and promotion to a higher rank. In 2022 18 firefighters received ribbons encourages firefighters and helps the community understand how hard they work.

Lifesaving Awards:

Gold Hill Middle School incident

Lt. Daniel Dellinger, Engineer Chris Rose, Firefighter Crystal Stephens

Dulany Drive incident

Lt. Daniel Dellinger, Engineer Chris Rose, Fire Marshal James Broome

Swearing in Ceremony and presentation of new badge:

Firefighter Tom Simpson

Promotions:

Engineer Michael Doster, Engineer Chris Rose, Lt. Wil Blackwelder

Ribbon Recognition

Firefighter Chris Barnett, Lt. Wil Blackwelder, Fire Marshal James Broome, Vol. Sebastian Colon-Aviles, Firefighter Keith Davis, Lt. Daniel Dellinger, Firefighter Troy Doss, Firefighter Myrick Hatcher, Engineer Stan Hutton, Firefighter Anthony Knight, Lt. Edward Liberatore, Firefighter Jacob Morin, Engineer Brandon paul, Engineer Chris Rose, Firefighter Tom Simpson, Firefighter Crystal Stephens, Firefighter Ryan Taylor, Lt. Dan Wilkins.