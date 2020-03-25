Two People Sent To Hospital After Serious Accident In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An investigation is underway following a serious car accident in Rock Hill on Wednesday.

According to Rock Hill Police, the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on the I-77 NB ramp off Dave Lyle Boulevard, Exit 79.

The crash involved a Chevrolet Sonic and a Kenworth Semi truck.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet was taken by ambulance to CMC, while the passenger of the semi-truck was taken by helicopter for injuries sustained in the accident.

The Rock Hill Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

No details on how the crash happened. Check back for updates.