Carowinds reveals 2024 event lineup!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 Today) – Carowinds is preparing to welcome guests for the 2024 operating season. The opening weekend starts Saturday, March 9th.

Below is a full list of the fun!

Opening Weekend (March 8-March 10): Season passholders can be the first to experience Carowinds in 2024 on March 8th. Park is open to the public on March 9th.

Spring Break (Daily, March 29-April 7): This is a limited-time spring event, featuring fun characters like Snoopy as the Easter Beagle. Guests can see the shows throughout the Easter weekend in Camp Snoopy.

Carolina Harbor Waterpark (May 25): The Carolina Harbor Waterpark reopens for the season.

Tricks and Treats (Saturday/Sunday 9/14-10/27): Family friendly Halloween event. This event features Halloween activities for adults and children, parades, and family friendly rides.

SCarowinds (select nights 9/13-10/27): SCarowinds is back with frights that will bring your deepest nightmares to life. Brave guests are able to confront their fears and see select attractions, foods, drinks, and shows.

WinterFest (select nights 11/15-12/31): Embrace the holiday spirit at Carowinds. Guests are invited to enjoy lights, ice skating, festive music and more.

New Years’ Eve at WinterFest (December 31): Family friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration on the North Carolina and South Carolina border. This event includes fireworks, live entertainments, extended hours, and signature attractions

To learn more about Carowind’s 2024 event lineup, visit Carowinds.com and follow the parks social media channels.