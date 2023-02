TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Tuesday morning a family is homeless after their home caught fire over in Tega Cay.

The Tega Cay Fire Department tells us the fire on Point Clear began around midnight with 4 departments responding to the single story basement home.

Crews are still on scene. Cause of this fire is being investigated by the York County Fire Marshall’s office.

The Red Cross is serving the family.