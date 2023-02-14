York County bystander saves teen in need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York County man says God sent him down a certain road, a road he normally does not drive, to help save a teen’s life.

According to a law enforcement report, that teen was attempting to jump off a bridge.

In the video about, this York County man shared his story with CN2’s Renee O’Neil to remind others, if you feel like something isn’t right, think about stepping in to help.

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to NAMI Piedmont Tri-County.

CRISIS LINE: CALL 988

(800) 950-6264 NAMI Helpline

62640 Textline

Emergency: Call 911