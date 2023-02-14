SC former Governor announces bid for President

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina’s first female Governor Nikki Haley (Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley), announced her run for the 2024 Republican Presidential bid.

She is from Bamberg, South Carolina and served the state from 2011 to 2017 and then became a United Nations Ambassador.

She is the first GOP candidate to challenge Donald Trump.

Haley is holding a press conference in Charleston tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15, making it her first public appearance since announcing her run.

