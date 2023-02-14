Driver dies in head-on collision in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died and another is injured after a head-on collision that occurred on Shiloh Unity Road yesterday, February 13 around 3 pm.

Authorities tell us the driver of the 2003 Chevy pick-up was traveling North when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on into a 2017 Ford SUV.

Both drivers were transported by helicopter to Atrium Health Main. The driver of the Ford SUV succumbed to injuries and died at Atrium Main. The driver of the SUV remains hospitalized.

This accident is still under investigation