CN2 Hometown Hero – Students mitigate emergency to save environment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One of the goals of high school is to prepare students for the real world.

The Floyd D. Johnson Technology Center places students into their field of interest hoping to give them life experiences.

The vocational school is part of York School District 1 which offers experience into careers like accounting, cosmetology, building construction, marketing, pre-engineering, and firefighting to name some.

School leaders say they use more hands on learning rather than a traditional classroom and when students graduate from York Comprehensive, in addition to a diploma they also receive a certificates in their field of study.

FDJTC Director Dr. Lee Green said, “Our education is not the traditional education, English, Math, and the other courses that you learn at a high school is important to build on that foundation for a student, but we prepare a child for a career. It’s no better feeling walking into a classroom and seeing a child using their hands doing something that they like doing.”

Three of those students in the school’s Firefighter program took the lessons learned in the classroom to a scene saving the environment from a potentially dangerous hazmat spill.

The incident happened after a truck crashed last month causing diesel fuel to leak from the vehicle and onto the ground.

Michael Laws, Fire Service Instructor said the students began to build what’s called “underflow dams,” which they learned at the school, to stop fuel from entering a nearby stream.

Because of those efforts that is why they are CN2’s Hometown Heroes.

CN2’s Carolina Hasty and Ryan Folz celebrating their heroism.