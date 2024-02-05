Two FMSD teachers honored by the South Carolina Association for Middle Level Education

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill School District teachers Gail Vawter and Logan Hudak have been selected for awards from the South Carolina Association for Middle-Level Education.

Hudak was named the Regional Teacher to Watch for the Upper Midlands Region. The Regional Teacher to Watch award recognizes an educator for their dedication to and work with middle-level students in South Carolina.

Vawter was awarded the Dr. Randy Wall Distinguished Service Award. This award is presented to a person or group with a considerable, long-term impact on the advancement of middle-level education in South Carolina.

Both educators teach at Springfield Middle School and the award recipients were nominated from peers across our state for their dedication to middle level education.