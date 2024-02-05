Lancaster County Sheriff’s gears up for its “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” incentive

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out in Las Vegas for the National Football League title this Super Bowl Sunday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office sharing this message with fans as they celebrate the big game.

“Be responsible. If you’re going out for a Super Bowl party and plan to drink, designate a driver or have sober transportation home arranged before the event.

If you’re the designated driver, honor that pledge by not drinking any alcohol. Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk!

If your family member or friend has had too much to drink and grabs his keys to head home, don’t let him. Make sure he, too, has a sober ride home.

If you’re hosting the party, remember you could be held responsible if your intoxicated guest injures or kills someone on her way home.

Have plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages available. Encourage your guests to pace themselves, eat plenty, and drink lots of water.

Don’t provide alcohol to young folks under 21, and make sure they don’t sneak into the cooler. Don’t let your guests leave driving if they’ve had too much to drink.”

They say over 13,000 people are killed on the nation’s highways every year in drunk driving collisions. That’s about one person every 39 minutes.

“Everybody loves a good football game, especially the Super Bowl,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Whether you plan to watch at home or go out for the game, be smart about it. Plan ahead. Don’t wait until after you’ve been drinking to decide whether you’re good to drive. It’s best not to drink even one if you plan to drive home. We want everyone to wake up Monday morning healthy, safe, and ready for a new week.”