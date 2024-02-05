CN2 Sports – Winthrop Women’s Basketball sweeps Asheville

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Winthrop women’s basketball team secured a 4-5 record in Big South play on Saturday, positioning themselves in a tie for fourth place.

The game marked one of their most impressive performances in the conference slate, establishing a ten-point lead in the first quarter.

Despite occasional pushes from Asheville, the team-maintained control and ultimately triumphed with a 65-56 victory.

Leading in scoring were Jada Ryce with eighteen points and Ronaltha Marc with thirteen, yet a standout performance was delivered by Marissa Gasaway, contributing ten points and an impressive fifteen rebounds.

Including going four of six from the free throw line as the ladies closed out the game.