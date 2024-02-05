Rock Hill Police respond to shooting outside sports bar

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police responded to 2260 Cross Pointe Drive (Hartland’s Bar) for a shooting on Saturday, February 3rd at 1:15am.

According to the report, officers arrived locating the 34-year-old male victim on the ground of the parking lot. The victim had a single gunshot wound to the left chest.

Officers were informed the victim was leaving Hartland’s Bar when a single gunshot was fired by an unknown suspect.

If you have any information, please contact the Rock Hill Police Department.