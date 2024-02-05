Rock Hill Police respond to shooting outside sports bar

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police responded to 2260 Cross Pointe Drive (Hartland’s Bar) for a shooting on Saturday, February 3rd at 1:15am.

According to the report, officers arrived locating the 34-year-old male victim on the ground of the parking lot. The victim had a single gunshot wound to the left chest.

Officers were informed the victim was leaving  Hartland’s Bar when a single gunshot was fired by an unknown suspect.

If you have any information, please contact the Rock Hill Police Department.

Previous articleChester County teen in custody after allegedly stabbing two people
Next articleCN2 Sports – Winthrop Women’s Basketball sweeps Asheville

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR