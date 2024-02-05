Chester County teen in custody after allegedly stabbing two people

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 17-year-old suspect is in custody after stabbing two people at a Waffle House. This happened on the evening of Friday, February 2nd according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report the juvenile came into the restaurant and began arguing with one of the victims.

A small struggle ensued and was broken up by the staff. Deputies say the suspect then left the restaurant.

Officials say after the fight inside, the two victims then went outside where another altercation began leaving the two victims with stab wounds.

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody by Chester Sheriff’s Deputies. That subject has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of weapon during a violent crime.