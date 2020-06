CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a single car fatal collision on SC-97, Great Falls Highway, near Georgetown Road.

The driver was traveling west on SC-97 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.

The driver was not seat belted when as the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road.

The driver has been identified as 50-year-old Shawn Bowen.

Bowen hit a sign and was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.