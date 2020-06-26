CN2 Today – Friday, June 25th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and reporter Indira Eskieva remind viewers Christmas is only 6 months away!

Plus, its National Take Your Dog to Work Day! Our very own Morgan Cox has the coolest dog, Sully. He’s a great coworker!

Plus, on our Friday Favorites we are honoring State Farm Insurance agents after they donated $6500.00 to Rock Hill Schools Foundation, Back the Pack Program.

Later in the show we talk to town leaders in Fort Mill about its virtual Independence Day Celebration.

And with fireworks in our future the Humane Society of York County is reminding pet lovers to watch after our furry friends this 4th of July season.

Plus, we get a look inside a new shop in downtown York, Wicked Goat!