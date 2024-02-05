Camp Canaan taking a plunge to raise over $20,000 & more

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Camp Canaan holding its annual Polar Plunge Fundraiser.

Several Camp Canaan heroes including CN2’s Lucas McFadden, State House Representatives Heath Session and Brandon Guffey, Senator Wes Climer, and former York County Council Member Joel Hamilton all jumped in the freezing waters at the camp.

They called them Camp Canaan Heroes, but the real heroes are the ones who work at the Camp, which is celebrating its 20th Year of operations this year.

The water was 49-degrees with the outside temperature at 54-degrees.

The jump raising $20,000 and counting which will allow the camp to buy all sorts of gear such as a new high ropes course element, a climbing wall auto belay, a new outdoor craft area, a water bottle filling station, and bazooka ball.