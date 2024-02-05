Clover High School starts new student newspaper for the community

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover High School has partnered with the River Hills/Lake Wylie Lions Club to produce a print and digital student newspaper.

It’s called “The Roaring Eagle Newspaper,” and the idea was brought to the district by the Lions Club to promote hands on learning and collaboration within the area.

Students serve as the reporters writing on a variety of topics from community interest, government and politics, sports, service projects and much more.

You can find the last edition of “The Roaring Eagle Newspaper” online and at physical locations throughout the Clover Community.

In the future students hope to sell ads and possibly produce a Roaring Eagle Cookbook to help raise money.