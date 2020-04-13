Overnight Storms Bring Down Trees, Cause Damage And Power Outages

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A major storm pushed through our area overnight, causing extensive damage and widespread power outages.

Trees fell across roads, highways and backyards. Crews are out working to clear any debris and remove downed trees and power lines.

Chester and York were under a tornado watch. Our viewing areas experienced severe weather, including rain, lightening and high winds.

No injuries were reported.

Tornadoes did touch down in other parts of the state, Seneca County and Hampton County, that killed several people, according to the National Weather Service.

Duke Energy reports roughly 54,000 people are without power. Here’s the number broken down by counties in our coverage area.

Chester – 1,665

Lancaster – 930

York – 4,191

Take a look at how the storm impacted folks in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and York.