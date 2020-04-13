17-Year-Old Whose Family Has Close Ties With Chester County Dies In ATV Accident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Family, friends and classmate are mourning – mourning the loss of 17-year-old Chester High School student, Evan Bass, who was killed in a car accident on Friday night.

It is with a saddened heart that we share with you that Evan Bass, one of our students, passed away last night in a 4 wheeler accident. Please keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time Posted by Chester Senior High School on Saturday, April 11, 2020

According to Highway Patrol, Bass was driving his Honda 4-wheeler ATV on Grant Lake Road, just two miles west of Chester.

Bass was not wearing a helmet when he fell off and struck the pavement. Bass died on the scene.

Evan Bass, along with his family, was well-known in the Chester County community.

According to a Facebook post published by Richburg Fire-Rescue, Evan’s dad, Bobby, has served as a volunteer firefighter with Chester City Fire and also serves as a deputy coroner.

His grandfather is Terry Tinker, the Chester County Coroner, the post says. His grandmother, Linda, is on Chester City Council.