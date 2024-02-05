Second Gentleman of the United States visits Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina win for President Joe Biden coming just after a visit to the Palmetto State from the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emhoff stopping by the Kounter last Friday to stress the importance of casting a ballot in the upcoming election.

Emhoff saying like President Biden and Vice president Harris, he too is on the campaign trail in an effort keep the current administration in office.

The Second Gentleman believes the approaching election in November will have major implications not just here in the United States, but across the world.

Emhoff going on to highlight accomplishments from Biden’s presidency, including legislation that lowers prescription costs, student loan debt relief and aid for small businesses around the Country.