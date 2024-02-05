16-year-old charged in connection with two armed robberies in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police officers charging a 16-year-old in connection with two separate armed robberies in the city.

Investigators say the teen was involved in the crimes that took place last week at Budiman’s Smoke Shop and Art Gallery off Cherry Road and at the 7-Eleven on Cherry Road back on Tuesday, January 30th.

Authorities found the 16-year-old at a vacant home off of Cherokee Avenue and they say during the search of the home a handgun, believed to be used during the robberies and clothing that matched items worn by the suspect, were recovered.

The juvenile was charged with Armed Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, and Kidnapping for the robbery of Budimans.

The juvenile was also charged with Armed Robbery, and Criminal Conspiracy for the robbery of 7-Eleven.

The juvenile has also been charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during a Crime of Violence for a robbery that occurred the evening of Tuesday, January 30th.

According to the report at the Founders ATM located at 1404 Ebenezer Road while a victim was attempting to make a cash deposit the suspect showed a handgun in his waistband while demanding the victim’s money.

Once the victim handed over the money, the suspect fled.

Investigators are still working to identify the other male suspects from Budimans and 7-Eleven.