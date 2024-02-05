City of York investing more than $16 million in improvements to the Wastewater treatment plan

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York is now ready to move forward with more than $16 million worth of improvements being made to the Fishing Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The York City Manager confirming designs for these improvements are now complete and the project is ready to begin advertising to bidders who will perform the work.

Officials say these plant updates will allow York to keep up with rising demands on the wastewater system being caused by growth in the area in the form of newly built homes and incoming residents.

Grant funding is making this project possible and is also allowing for the completion of the Liberty Street Water Line which will replace piping through the heart of the city.

On top of infrastructure investments, The City is also thinking about amenities to better serve incoming growth, with officials saying they are closing in on Pre-construction meetings for City Park Phase two with those discussions scheduled to take place this week.

Those park updates will bring a new amphitheater stage, bathrooms and aesthetic updates.