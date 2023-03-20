Suspect taken into custody after deadly shooting in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Sunday night in Clover.

The York County Coroner says Keon Knox, 19, of Clover was found shot outside of a residence on Pinckney Court around 12:45 am.

Authorities tell us the male suspect, 17, was taken into custody and is currently at the Moss justice center. Coroner says Knox was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clover Police Department and the York County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.