House Fire In Rock Hill Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — A house fire at Sunnybrook Drive and Charles Lane in Rock Hill is now under investigation by the York County Fire Marshal.

Captain Philip Patterson of the Lesslie Fire Department says four fire departments responded to the scene around 8:51 this morning.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters said they could see smoke and flames coming from the top of the house.

Captain Philips says two people were inside the home when the fire started and the homeowners were present.

There were no injuries reported.

Leaders are still investigating how the fire got started.