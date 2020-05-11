Student and Teach Form Bond That Lasts More Than 20 Years

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) We all remember those teachers who meant so much to us but for one student and teacher that bond has lasted long after graduation.

Lani Campbell first met Dewana Nealy as her math teacher at Lewisville Middle School.

“She’s known me my whole life pretty much but I did not really know who she was personally in till 1992 when I was in sixth grade,” says Lani.

Lani suffered from epilepsy which caused her to have up to 60 seizures a day her family decided she needed to have brain surgery to try to correct her condition and instead of missing school they wanted Mrs. Nealy to be her home-bound teacher and a new friendship was born.

Mrs. Nealy was a teacher for nearly 40 years before she retired she says she always knew it was the career for her. Mrs. Nealy recognizes she and Lani have a special bond many teachers and students never develop but she says it means that much more to her.

Mrs. Nealy says, “No I never doubt it my career choice, I knew that was the right career for ever ever. And you know some students you get really really close to you and summer just your student but you try to have a positive relationship with all of them.”

Lani Campbell says she and her 6th grade teacher Mrs. Nealy talk to each other nearly everyday and try to see each other once a week.

The two have formed a unique and inseparable relationship through the years.