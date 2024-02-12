AARP shares how the older community is struggling during this Presidential Primary

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The State Director for AARP South Carolina sits down with CN2 News to talk about issues facing members as the country prepares to vote for President in November 2024.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
19 people arrested and charged during large scale Lancaster County operation
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - 19 individuals have been arrested on drug-related charges following an operation conducted by the Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, which...
paid advertisement