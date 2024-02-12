Lancaster County man killed in motorcycle wreck

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

The Lancaster County Coroner says 46-year-old – old Charles Polston II of Lancaster was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Powder Road near Balkum Road in Lancaster County at approximately 7:24 PM last Saturday, February 10th.

Highway officials say a Ford Pickup was turning onto Porter Road when the truck and motorcycle collided.

Polston was transported to MUSC Health in Lancaster where he later passed away due to his injuries.