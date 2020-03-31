Overnight Shooting At Rock Hill Apartment Complex Sends 21-Year-Old To Hospital

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 21-year-old was shot at an apartment complex in Rock Hill on Monday night.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department say shortly after 8 p.m., investigators found the 21-year-old with gunshot wounds in the roadway of West Main Street and Cherry Road.

Authorities learned the shooting first occurred in the 800 block of South York Avenue at the Oak Hollow Apartments. It’s where they located several shell casings in the parking lot.

Officers also found the victim’s car after it ran off the roadway and hit a utility pole and fence.

The victim was transported to PMC for his injuries sustained in the shooting.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 803-329-7293.