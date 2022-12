Traffic is now flowing back at a normal pace now that all lanes have been reported open on Southbound I-77 at the state line.

Around 1 pm today SC Highway Patrol went to twitter saying the Exit 90 for Carowinds Blvd/US 21 overhead state sign had collapsed onto the highway around 1 pm.

It is not known at this time what caused the sign to fall. Highway patrol says all lanes were back open by 2:10 pm.