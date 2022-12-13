Organizations Come together to fill boxes for Families

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Organizations and non-profits in Rock Hill are coming together to fill boxes for 300 families this Holiday Season.

The boxes, filled with fresh fruits and vegetables, are FREE and are given out on a First Come First Served basis.

The collaborative community outreach is being hosted by: H.O.P.E. – Helping Others Progress through Education, Clinton Health ConNEXTion, The Heart2Heart Foundation, North Central Family Medical Center, Wholespire York County and York County First Steps.