Nothing Pink opens “The Roots” – gathering space for support & resources

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A house is more than just 4 walls. It is a place where hopefully people find comfort and joy.

That’s the hope behind a new house that just opened for the nonprofit, Nothing Pink.

Those with the organization say this place is for those going through breast cancer and other GYN cancers can come together, find support and peace. I

It is Called “The Roots” and CN2’s Renee O’Neil sits down with Nothing Pink’s founder and executive director, Kelly Kashmer to learn more about its mission.

To learn more about Nothing Pink and The Roots, visit: https://www.nothingpink.org/calendar