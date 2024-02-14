Piedmont Medical Center uses new technology to remove blood clots

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – February is Heart Health Month and with that Piedmont Medical Center let our cameras know about a new piece of technology that has been used to save lives in its Cardiovascular unit, Its called the Inari Medical FlowTriever.

Doctors say when a large blood clot ends up in the lungs, it cuts off the blood flow that goes through the lung that needs to get to the left side of the heart.

The new tool, Inari, has been at Piedmont Medical Center within the last month and is already saving lives.

Doctors say it is placed in the groin and doctors direct it to the lungs where the blood clot is so the clot can be removed.

Doctors say the greatest benefit they see is that patients see instant improvement and are no longer short of breath.

Doctors say usually a blood clot in the lung doesn’t start there, but rather in the leg. You may notice leg swelling, then when it goes to the lungs you will notice shortness of breath.

If you think you are experiencing this, doctors say to seek medical attention.