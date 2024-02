ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Winthrop University Baseball team is gearing up for the start of the 2024 season. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder visits the team on the diamond as they prepare for upcoming competition.

Plus, the High School Basketball playoffs are also set to begin. The stage is set at some Tri-County teams prepare for post season play.

See those updates and more in the full Tuesday Sports Report.