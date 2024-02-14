Winthrop Alums engaged on campus where they met

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – All good love stories begin with green bean casseroles, right?

According to Winthrop University, that is the case for these two Eagles as it shares Quincy Holmes ’18 and Samantha Molony ’17 getting engaged on campus.

They say the two love birds met when Holmes had just returned to Richardson Hall after music practice.

A friend called out to him as he was passing by the kitchen, where Samantha Molony was preparing a green bean casserole, and the two were introduced.

After a few years of friendship, these Winthrop Alumni became a couple.

Quincy popped the question in Hardin Garden. “Because we met at Winthrop, he knew that was a special place for us and our relationship,” Samantha said.