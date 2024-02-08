Carolina Connection – Emmett Jay Scott Literary & Arts Festival

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Come experience art, authors, and more at the first-ever Emmett Jay Scott Literary & Arts Festival!

The event will be Saturday, February 10th from 11 AM until 4 PM at the Emmett Scott Center in Rock Hill. Admission is free.

Special guest, Elaine Brown will be attending with a fireside chat and book signing!

There will be more than 25 local and regional authors and artists, plus a book giveaway for children under 10 thanks to Early Learning Partnership of York County.

Jonathan Nazeer with Victory Gardens International sits down with CN2’s Renee O’Neil to talk about what to expect!