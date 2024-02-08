CN2 Newscast – Signing Day, Dank Burrito, & CN2 Sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – At Andrew Jackson High School where two student athletes who are used to sharing the same field are now announcing their intent to go and play for two different colleges.

Plus, so fresh it hurts, that’s the motto of the new Dank Burrito restaurant that is now open in Rock Hill.

Check out how they are creating in their own Dank way to bring you Burritos. It’s in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.

And It’s an exciting day for so many student athletes and families not just in the tri county but across the country as high school students ink their names on their National Letters of Intent to continue their college careers.

CN2’s Jeremy Wynder has been all over the tri-county and is standing by with part one of our full rundown on this National Signing Day.

CN2 has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.