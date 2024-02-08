Looking for a career in education? Check out this recruitment fair in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re looking for a job to could make a difference in a child’s life, the Rock Hill School District wants to hear from you as the district is holding an educator recruitment fair this Saturday, February 10th.

It will take place at South Pointe High School from 9 am until noon.

District leaders say they are looking to fill positions for teachers, custodians, support staff and more.

Right now they are in need of 22 teachers in the classroom. They say math, science, and special education teachers are needed the most.

RSVP here: https://rock-hill.jotform.com/233514580164049