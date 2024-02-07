Remembering Robert Pearce Jr., a longtime Journalist

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A former familiar face here on CN2 news sadly has passed away. Bob Pearce was the News Director and an Anchor here for around 10 years starting in 1999.

His years in television included stops at both WSOC and WBTV in Charlotte as well as time working with WRAL in Raleigh and a stop in High Point.

According to his obituary he started his career in 1959 in radio in Cleveland.

he was 79 years old and leave behind his wife Janet of 56 years, as well two daughters and five grandchildren.

A service will be held at First Baptist Church of Fort Mill, where Bob was a member, on Tuesday, February 13th from 6-7 pm.

You can read more about his life and his upcoming Celebration of Life here.