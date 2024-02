IF YOU CAN’T MEET YOUR PERFECT BOYFRIEND… MAKE HIM.

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body) about a

misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse.

After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a

murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way. – Focus Features